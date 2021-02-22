MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $10,318.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.25 or 0.00489489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00068768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00086392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00493948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00072807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00027214 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,611,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

