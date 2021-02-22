Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.19

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 1051494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$148.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

