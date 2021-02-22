Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $154.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $138.34 and last traded at $138.20, with a volume of 78 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.28.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

