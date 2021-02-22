Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MGY opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

