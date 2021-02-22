Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. CIBC lifted their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 234,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

