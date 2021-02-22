Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

