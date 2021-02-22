MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. Barclays increased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $20.00 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

