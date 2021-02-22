LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,119. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $100.22 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.