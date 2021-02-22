Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,042. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

