Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 459,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 311.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 307,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,796 shares of company stock worth $6,689,766 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $142.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.