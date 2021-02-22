Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 694 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $597.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.74 and its 200 day moving average is $526.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.86.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.