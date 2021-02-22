Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,582 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

