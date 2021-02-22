Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $556,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP opened at $132.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

