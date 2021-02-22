Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 85,925 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 1.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

ORCC opened at $13.89 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.