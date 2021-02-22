Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

