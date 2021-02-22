Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $357,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.54 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

