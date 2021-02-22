Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,525 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,525 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $178.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

