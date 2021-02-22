Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $963.72 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $672.04 and a 200-day moving average of $315.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8,031.00 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $40,215,371 in the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

