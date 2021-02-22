Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HCI Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

HCI stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $473.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

