Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CarParts.com by 882.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 50.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

CarParts.com stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $934.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

