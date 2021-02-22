Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Bandwidth stock opened at $188.83 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

