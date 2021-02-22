Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $70.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

