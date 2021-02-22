Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.80. 37,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $424.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

