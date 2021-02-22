Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 45.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Optas LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 164,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,005,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,580. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $424.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.