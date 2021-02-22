LKQ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,717 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the average volume of 688 call options.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

