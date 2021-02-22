Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,182,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,699 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $233,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $64,768,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after buying an additional 331,790 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,471,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 141,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $88.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

