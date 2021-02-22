Litecoin Plus Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $141,238.74 and approximately $37.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,693.09 or 0.99603340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00135616 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003971 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

