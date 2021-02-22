Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LINX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander began coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price objective for the company.

Linx stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -698.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Linx in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Linx during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linx during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linx by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

