Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.73.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LINX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander began coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price objective for the company.
Linx stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -698.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Linx Company Profile
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
