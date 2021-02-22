Linear (LINA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.24 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $162.25 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.78 or 0.00771843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.04 or 0.04540110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,815,424 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.