Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.81

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 21458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.66.
About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
