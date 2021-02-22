Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.81

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 21458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $86,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.