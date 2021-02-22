Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Limoneira by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.