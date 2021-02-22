Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $78.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.