Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

