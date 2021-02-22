Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

