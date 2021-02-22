Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

