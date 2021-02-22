Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $239.20 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,082,948 shares of company stock valued at $209,963,993. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

