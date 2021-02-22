Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $159.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

