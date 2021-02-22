Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 23,348 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 174.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.