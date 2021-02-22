Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $145.89 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

