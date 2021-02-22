Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.55

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.55 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 344762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.