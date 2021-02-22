Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 168.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,295 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,957. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

