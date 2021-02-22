Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.65 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

