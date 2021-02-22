Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 194.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. 1,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,742. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

