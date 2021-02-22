Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.32% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $64,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Shares of LH opened at $246.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

