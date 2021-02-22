Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBCT opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

