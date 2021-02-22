Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $285,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Invitae by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invitae by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 71,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $3,400,841.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,309,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,966 shares of company stock worth $33,781,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

NYSE NVTA opened at $50.42 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

