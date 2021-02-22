Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,377 ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra Health Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:RXL opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $84.13.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

