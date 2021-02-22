Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,654 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

VMW opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.12. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

