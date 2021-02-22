Kleros Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.42 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $47.75 million and $1.42 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

