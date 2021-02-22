Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Kirby worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kirby by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,428.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,510. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEX opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.